Amazon surprises Dorset 4-year-old with special Halloween delivery

DORSET, Ohio (WOIO) - Oaklee, a 4-year-old from Dorset, received a special surprise from Amazon Tuesday morning as a part of a giveaway for kids who love their delivery drivers.

She received a custom-made Amazon driver uniform for both herself and her pet beagle, Gander, alongside other Halloween goodies.

Oaklee receiving her Amazon surprise (Source: Amazon)

Oaklee was one of three children across the country to win the giveaway, nominated by her mom, Taylor.

“This was such an incredible experience for Oaklee,” she said. “She loves Amazon and her delivery drivers so much, and to see the look on her face when the costumes and goodies arrived was priceless. She especially loved that our Beagle, Gander, got a matching Amazon driver uniform! Today’s a day I know she’ll always remember.”

