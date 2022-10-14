2 Strong 4 Bullies
City of Seven Hills unveils sign renaming Valleywood Park to Meijer Park

New Meijer Park sign
New Meijer Park sign(Source: City of Seven Hills)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Seven Hills and Meijer representatives will officially unveil a new park sign signifying Valleywood Park’s name change to Meijer Park Friday at 12 p.m.

The park, located behind Meijer off Broadview and Orchardview Roads, has had improvements including a new scoreboard with Meijer logo, a new flag with a solar powered light, new energy efficient filed lights, a repaved parking lot, new volleyball nets and pads.

A new 4 stall ADA accessible restroom and storage facility replaced the old press box, and four new sets of compliant bleachers with safety fencing and a surveillance system were added.

A check will also be presented to the city today from Meijer to continue improvements at the park.

The upcoming phase three plan will include two pickleball courts being added, and updates to the tennis court, playground, backstop and dugouts.

