Cleveland Guardians, Yankees face off in New York for Game 2 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians have not played since Tuesday following a day off and a weather postponement, but the team returns to the field on Friday afternoon to face the New York Yankees in the second game of the American League Division Series.

First pitch for Game 2 is scheduled for 1:07 p.m.

Guardians ace Shane Bieber is scheduled to start as Cleveland looks to even the best-of-five series following Tuesday’s 4-1 loss.

The series will shift to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday and for Game 4, if necessary, on Sunday afternoon.

