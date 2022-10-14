2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man says he is living next to a jungle, begging the city to help him clean up the mess

By Aria Janel
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the past 2 years, Charles Patton has watched his next-door neighbor’s yard turn into a jungle.

The grass has turned into weeds that haven’t been cut some standing almost 5 feet tall.

Mattresses and tires are scattered in the backyard, creating the perfect place for animals to hide.

“Sometimes I’ll be eating, and they’ll run right across so, of course, I lose my appetite,” said Patton.

Looking for help Patton reached out to the city, after seeing that his neighbor hadn’t returned.

Patton says a city worker did come to see the yard a month ago, but since then no one has come to clean the mess.

“No one seems to be doing anything about it, so I called 19 news to see if you could help,” said Patton.

Our team reached out to the Mayor’s office who in return tried to get an update from the Public Works Department.

19 News has not gotten an update but will call back next week.

