Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad limits train excursions due to erosion

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced that they will be only running a limited schedule of excursions after The National Park Service closed several portions of the tracks used by them due to significant erosion.

A spokesperson for the railroad told 19 News for the weekend of October 14, the Cleveland Dinner and Event Train will run on schedule, but The National Park Scenic, Explorer Program, and Fall Flyer are canceled.

The North Pole Adventure has not been canceled but may be modified.

It’s something husband and wife Vicki and Bruce Neighbor were looking forward to.

“We are who we are we can always do something to make stuff better I mean yes it takes money, it takes time,” Neighbor said.

The areas of concern were identified this past spring & an engineering firm is already in place to address key problem areas.

“I would like to see them do something to stop the erosion,” Neighbor added.

The Neighbors had been wanting to experience the train route for a long time, but they are not giving up they said they’ll be back on the route when it’s fully restored just the way it was.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

