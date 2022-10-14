Dr. Amy Acton gives inspiring speech at Case Western Reserve University

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, former Ohio Department of Health Director took a visit to Case Western Reserve University. She was the keynote speaker for the University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing’s 25th Florence Cellar Gerontology Conference.

She helped Ohio as the Covid pandemic raged and before vaccinations were available.

Inside a packed room she shares how bad the fight against COVID-19 was

“People don’t understand what it’s like to be in a hospital and put a patient on the ventilator and still not get enough oxygen in them and watching someone not able to breathe is not pretty. It’s a brutal, brutal suffering” said Dr. Acton

Audience members recognized her early reaction to curb the spread of the virus, including CWRU student Nethra Srinivasan.

She said she soaked in every inspiring word that came out of Acton’s mouth.

“For me to be able to learn from this experience and to think about my values and how I want to make an impact in my society,” said Srinivasan.

There were a lot of heroes during the pandemic. Acton says it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders

The theme of the Conference was: “Caring for Older Adults in the Time of COVID: The good, the bad, the ugly, and the path forward”

