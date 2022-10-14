2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Dr. Amy Acton gives inspiring speech at Case Western Reserve University

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Amy Acton, former Ohio Department of Health Director took a visit to Case Western Reserve University. She was the keynote speaker for the University’s Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing’s 25th Florence Cellar Gerontology Conference.

She helped Ohio as the Covid pandemic raged and before vaccinations were available.

Inside a packed room she shares how bad the fight against COVID-19 was

“People don’t understand what it’s like to be in a hospital and put a patient on the ventilator and still not get enough oxygen in them and watching someone not able to breathe is not pretty. It’s a brutal, brutal suffering” said Dr. Acton

Audience members recognized her early reaction to curb the spread of the virus, including CWRU student Nethra Srinivasan.

She said she soaked in every inspiring word that came out of Acton’s mouth.

“For me to be able to learn from this experience and to think about my values and how I want to make an impact in my society,” said Srinivasan.

There were a lot of heroes during the pandemic. Acton says it’s time to pass the baton to the next generation of leaders

The theme of the Conference was: “Caring for Older Adults in the Time of COVID: The good, the bad, the ugly, and the path forward”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Dr. Amy Acton gives inspiring speech at Case Western Reserve University
Dr. Amy Acton gives inspiring speech at Case Western Reserve University
(Source: WOIO)
17-year-old girl to be tried as adult in fatal stabbing at Stark County park
Police lights
Euclid police shut down social media rumors of Thursday night officer-involved shooting
David Cole, 30, of Akron
Akron man sentenced for rape, endangering children