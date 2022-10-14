CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

Two men are accused of stealing catalytic converters at several auto dealers up and down West 130th Street, according to police.

Police said most of these thefts happened between 1-3 a.m.

The latest victim of a catalytic converter theft was Internet Autos at 4617 W. 130th St. on Oct. 6, according to police.

Police said the suspects are using a dark-colored full-size pickup truck, but the make and model are unknown.

Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations shared this surveillance photo of the suspects:

Duo of Cleveland catalytic converter theft suspects wanted, police say (Cleveland Police First District Community Relations)

If you have any information on this theft, call the First District Detective Unit at 216-623-5118 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2022-292787 with your tips.

