Euclid police shut down social media rumors of Thursday night officer-involved shooting

Police lights
Police lights(WRAL)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Don’t spread what you can’t confirm,” is the message Euclid police shared on Facebook after seeing rumors circulate on social media.

According to the department, there were posts and videos shared on social media claiming that Euclid police “shot an unarmed Black male” on East 185th Street on Thursday night.

“Euclid PD did NOT have any officers involved in any incidents there last night.”

Police asked social media users to “only share true and accurate information” online.

