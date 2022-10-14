2 Strong 4 Bullies
Euclid woman victim of hit and run, suspect remains unknown

Euclid police car generic
Euclid police car generic((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown vehicle struck a woman outside of her car on I-90 Wednesday night, according to Euclid police.

Around 10 p.m., police said they received a 911 call reporting an accident near exit 184.

Police said the car that struck the woman is completely unknown, with no make, model or color reported.

The victim was transported to University Hospital in Cleveland, according to police, and is currently in serious condition.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact the Euclid Police Department Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505. Please ask to speak to Detective Herold.

