Have a tattoo? The Ohio State Highway Patrol wants you!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In a move to help recruitment, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has changed its tattoo policy to be more inclusive.

The new policy says any new hire with visible tattoos would be required to wear the long-sleeved uniform year round to cover them up.

The policy change also impacts current troopers, who would also need to cover tattoos with sleeves.

“We are, and always have been, a professional organization built upon serving the people of Ohio. With this change we will continue to do just that, while also recognizing the diversity of those who wish to serve,” said Colonel Charles Jones.

