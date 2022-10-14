First flakes of the season arrive early next week; dry and brisk in the meantime (Northeast Ohio weather)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coldest air of Fall (so far) will arrive on Monday.

High temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The last time we had a high temperature in the 40s in Cleveland was April 28th (48 degrees).

The last time Akron reported a high temperature in the 40s was April 27th (42 degrees).

Occasional lake effect rain showers will be passing over the area from Monday through Wednesday, and it’ll be cold enough that some wet snowflakes will mix in from time to time.

Light accumulation may occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially in the Primary Snow Belt of Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

In the meantime, look forward to plentiful sunshine this weekend.

Saturday will begin on a mostly cloudy note, and a few showers are possible Saturday morning.

By mid-to-late morning, skies will begin to clear, and overall, it will be a nice weekend, especially for mid-October.

We’re still running below average though.

Highs will only climb into the mid 50s tomorrow.

Sunday, temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

