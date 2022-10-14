2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

First flakes of the season arrive early next week; dry and brisk in the meantime (Northeast Ohio weather)

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The coldest air of Fall (so far) will arrive on Monday.

High temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will only top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The last time we had a high temperature in the 40s in Cleveland was April 28th (48 degrees).

The last time Akron reported a high temperature in the 40s was April 27th (42 degrees).

Occasional lake effect rain showers will be passing over the area from Monday through Wednesday, and it’ll be cold enough that some wet snowflakes will mix in from time to time.

Light accumulation may occur on grassy and elevated surfaces, especially in the Primary Snow Belt of Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties.

In the meantime, look forward to plentiful sunshine this weekend.

Saturday will begin on a mostly cloudy note, and a few showers are possible Saturday morning.

By mid-to-late morning, skies will begin to clear, and overall, it will be a nice weekend, especially for mid-October.

We’re still running below average though.

Highs will only climb into the mid 50s tomorrow.

Sunday, temperatures will top out in the low 60s.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Mainly dry weekend ahead for Northeast Ohio with cooler air moving in

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Mainly dry weekend ahead for Northeast Ohio with cooler air moving in
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
Mainly dry weekend ahead for Northeast Ohio with cooler air moving in
Coldest air of the season (so far) arrives next week; Fall’s first flakes will fall for some
Coldest air of the season (so far) arrives next week; Fall’s first flakes will fall for some
Coldest air of the season (so far) arrives next week; Fall’s first flakes will fall for some
Coldest air of the season (so far) arrives next week; Fall’s first flakes will fall for some