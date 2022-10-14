Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Armond Johnson, a man found guilty of killing four people in Slavic Village in 2019, will be sentenced Friday at 12:00 p.m.
On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their 6-year-old son, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man on July 8, 2019.
In total, he was found guilty of:
- 14 counts of aggravated murder
- Three counts of arson
- Two counts of endangering children
- One count of kidnapping
- One count of tampering with evidence
The same jury recommended life in prison on Sept. 29.
Judge Timothy McCormick will sentence Johnson Friday afternoon.
