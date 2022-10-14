2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced

Armond Johnson was arrested Tuesday for the deaths of four in Cleveland's Slavic Village.
(WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Armond Johnson, a man found guilty of killing four people in Slavic Village in 2019, will be sentenced Friday at 12:00 p.m.

On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their 6-year-old son, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man on July 8, 2019.

Victims of Armond Johnson
In total, he was found guilty of:

  • 14 counts of aggravated murder
  • Three counts of arson
  • Two counts of endangering children
  • One count of kidnapping
  • One count of tampering with evidence

The same jury recommended life in prison on Sept. 29.

Judge Timothy McCormick will sentence Johnson Friday afternoon.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Jury convicts man of murdering 4 people in Slavic Village

Jury finds Cleveland man guilty on multiple counts for 2019 murders

Trial wraps for quadruple murder suspect, jury deliberates

