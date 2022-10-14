Man convicted of Slavic Village quadruple homicide to be sentenced

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Armond Johnson, a man found guilty of killing four people in Slavic Village in 2019, will be sentenced Friday at 12:00 p.m.

On Sept. 2, a jury found Johnson guilty of killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their 6-year-old son, his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man on July 8, 2019.

Victims of Armond Johnson

In total, he was found guilty of:

14 counts of aggravated murder

Three counts of arson

Two counts of endangering children

One count of kidnapping

One count of tampering with evidence

The same jury recommended life in prison on Sept. 29.

Judge Timothy McCormick will sentence Johnson Friday afternoon.

