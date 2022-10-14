Man found guilty of murdering 22-year-old father of 2 in Painesville

2 Strong 4 Bullies
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lake County Common Pleas jury found 26-year-old Julian Lawrence guilty on Oct. 13 of the Nov. 2021 murder of Ollie Timall Gipson Jr.

Gibson was 22 years old and a father of two when he was killed, police stated.

Ollie Timall Gipson, Jr.
Ollie Timall Gipson, Jr.(Painesville Police)

Painesville Police said their officers responded to reports of several shots fired in the area of 55 Grant St. on the evening of Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers arrived on scene and found an unresponsive man, later identified as Gipson, in the driver seat of a car, according to police.

He died from apparent gunshot wounds, said police.

Officers found Lawrence in possession of a firearm in the immediate area, quickly detained him, and took him to Lake County Jail, according to police.

Police said the jury found Lawrence guilty on the charges of:

  • aggravated murder
  • murder
  • felonious assault
  • two counts of kidnapping
  • marijuana trafficking
Julian Lawrence
Julian Lawrence(Painesville Police)

All charges have a firearm specification that has a three-year mandatory prison sentence if found guilty, police stated.

Lawrence’s sentencing will happen at a later date.

