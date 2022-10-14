Mock graveyard of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, closed for new headstones since 2018, has reopened

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield lorded over the Graveyard of Browns Quarterbacks since 2018, the 30th and final headstone for Jill and Tony Timoteo’s Halloween display.

Now, there’s a special memorial gravesite for the Browns’ former No. 1 pick, including a votive candle and orange spikes.

“It’s sad,” said Jill. “We have an area set up to remember the good times and the not-so-good times.”

The “NO VACANCY” sign now has a piece of tape over the “NO.”

The graveyard is back in business with the latest graves for Case Keenum and Nick Mullens, plus a future site for Jacoby Brissett.

The graveyard begins with Ty Detmer, Browns quarterback for the opener when the team returned in 1999, and then Tim Couch, a former Browns No. 1 overall pick, the main quarterback when the team returned.

It goes to Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Brady Quinn, and another two dozen with special attention to a Johnny Manziel site.

And, at the center of the graveyard, an early Christmas present, a display that reads “DO NOT OPEN UNTIL DECEMBER 4TH.”

