2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

NFL on latest Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘We will monitor developments’

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson stands on the field during an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. The Bears won 21-20. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL will continue to monitor Deshaun Watson’s situation after another lawsuit from a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct against the Cleveland Browns quarterback was filed.

For now, Watson’s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy remains unchanged.

The latest lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas on Oct. 13 by a licensed therapist working from her home at the time of the alleged incident in 2020.

Read the lawsuit here: Watson offered to "let her get on top" during massage (GRAPHIC)

Watson attempted to pay for sex acts with “Jane Doe,” according to the court documents.

Under the current suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was permitted to return to team facilities on Oct. 10.

Watson cannot practice with the team again until Nov. 18 with reinstatement expected no earlier than Dec. 4 when he could face his former team the Houston Texans.

Attorney for accusers in Deshaun Watson case says NFL ‘bungled’ sexual misconduct investigation

Two grand juries in Texas previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

The graveyard, previously capped at 30 headstones, is not up to 33
Mock graveyard of Cleveland Browns quarterbacks, closed for new headstones since 2018, has reopened
Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist
Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods runs off the field after an NFL football game...
Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods: ‘I feel like we have answers’
Hyundai Pigskin Poll
Hyundai Pigskin Poll