NFL on latest Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘We will monitor developments’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL will continue to monitor Deshaun Watson’s situation after another lawsuit from a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct against the Cleveland Browns quarterback was filed.

For now, Watson’s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy remains unchanged.

NFL spokesman said Deshaun Watson's status remains unchanged: "We will monitor developments in the newly-filed litigation; and any conduct that warrants further investigation or possible additional sanctions would be addressed within the Personal Conduct Policy." #Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) October 14, 2022

The latest lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas on Oct. 13 by a licensed therapist working from her home at the time of the alleged incident in 2020.

Watson attempted to pay for sex acts with “Jane Doe,” according to the court documents.

Claims from lawsuit:

- Watson wore only a towel

- Watson "pressured Jane Doe into massaging his private area"

- At 1 point he removed the toil and asked her to "get on top"

- Doe refused sex, however, "he was able to pressure her into oral sex"

(2/4) — Jeff Slawson (@Jeffslawson) October 14, 2022

Under the current suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was permitted to return to team facilities on Oct. 10.

Watson cannot practice with the team again until Nov. 18 with reinstatement expected no earlier than Dec. 4 when he could face his former team the Houston Texans.

Two grand juries in Texas previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.