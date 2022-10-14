NFL on latest Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuit: ‘We will monitor developments’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NFL will continue to monitor Deshaun Watson’s situation after another lawsuit from a massage therapist alleging sexual misconduct against the Cleveland Browns quarterback was filed.
For now, Watson’s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy remains unchanged.
The latest lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas on Oct. 13 by a licensed therapist working from her home at the time of the alleged incident in 2020.
Watson attempted to pay for sex acts with “Jane Doe,” according to the court documents.
Under the current suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback was permitted to return to team facilities on Oct. 10.
Watson cannot practice with the team again until Nov. 18 with reinstatement expected no earlier than Dec. 4 when he could face his former team the Houston Texans.
Two grand juries in Texas previously declined to indict Watson on any criminal charges.
