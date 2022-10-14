Northeast Ohio Weather: A mainly dry weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quite the chilly pattern we have in place for the next several days. The bigger shot of cold air arrives Monday. We are going with a dry forecast today. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 60 degrees. It’ll be rather breezy with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Another front arrives tomorrow morning. Not much moisture to it. A little light rain in the area early in the morning, otherwise the sky will turn partly cloudy. Cooler air mass and blustery. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s. Partly cloudy Sunday morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds.

