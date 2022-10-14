2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A mainly dry weekend ahead

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quite the chilly pattern we have in place for the next several days. The bigger shot of cold air arrives Monday. We are going with a dry forecast today. A mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures around 60 degrees. It’ll be rather breezy with a southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Another front arrives tomorrow morning. Not much moisture to it. A little light rain in the area early in the morning, otherwise the sky will turn partly cloudy. Cooler air mass and blustery. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s. Partly cloudy Sunday morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

