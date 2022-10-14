2 Strong 4 Bullies
Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians nip Yankees in Game 2 thriller

Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York Yankees during the tenth inning of Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oscar Gonzalez came through again, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 is Saturday at Cleveland’s Progressive Field (7:37 p.m. ET on TBS).

Gonzalez singled in Jose Ramirez in the top of the 10th. Ramirez had dropped in a bloop double to left and taken 3rd on an error.

Gonzalez had also clinched the A.L. Wild Card series with a walkoff homer against Tampa Bay last week.

Josh Naylor followed Gonzalez’ go-ahead hit with an RBI double, making the score 4-2.

Emmanuel Clase finished the game, pitching 2.1 innings in relief and throwing 33 pitches.

New York jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a 2-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton off Shane Bieber.

Cleveland answered with an RBI single by Andres Gimenez and a solo homer by Amed Rosario.

