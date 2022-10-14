Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians nip Yankees in Game 2 thriller

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Oscar Gonzalez came through again, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

The best-of-five series is now tied 1-1.

Game 3 is Saturday at Cleveland’s Progressive Field (7:37 p.m. ET on TBS).

Gonzalez singled in Jose Ramirez in the top of the 10th. Ramirez had dropped in a bloop double to left and taken 3rd on an error.

Gonzalez had also clinched the A.L. Wild Card series with a walkoff homer against Tampa Bay last week.

Josh Naylor followed Gonzalez’ go-ahead hit with an RBI double, making the score 4-2.

Emmanuel Clase finished the game, pitching 2.1 innings in relief and throwing 33 pitches.

New York jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a 2-run homer by Giancarlo Stanton off Shane Bieber.

Cleveland answered with an RBI single by Andres Gimenez and a solo homer by Amed Rosario.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.