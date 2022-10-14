OSHP, ODOT partner to raise awareness for National Move Over Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Ohio Department of Transportation teamed up ahead of National Move Over Day to bring awareness to the law surrounding it.

The Move Over law, which is designed to protect the lives of everyone working or using roadways, requires all drivers to move over to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights parked on the roadside.

If you cannot move over, you are asked to slow down and proceed with caution.

“I appreciate the work that each of these roadside workers do to improve the lives of Ohioans every day. Moving over and slowing down is something simple that all drivers can do to help ensure that these workers make it home safe at the end of the day,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

This law now exists in all 50 states, according to OSHP.

OSHP said that since January 2022, ODOT employees, vehicles and equipment have been struck 105 times.

From 2017 to 2021, OSHP said troopers issued 26,258 citations for violations of this law.

They also noted during this same time, 51 OSHP car crashes that were related to the Move Over Law resulted in the death of two civilians and 41 injuries.

“By moving over, motorists can do their part to help protect the lives of everyone who works on or uses our roadways,” said Lieutenant Bradley R. Bishop, Ashland Post commander. “Moving over isn’t just the law; it’s the right thing to do.”

For National Move Over Day, which is always the third Saturday in October, OSHP and ODOT partnered to continue raising public awareness.

OSHP said on Oct. 12, troopers from their Ashland post joined ODOT on I-71 in Ashland County where crews were clearing brush.

Six motorists were cited within an hour and a half for violations of the Move Over Law , according to OSHP.

“By moving over and slowing down for all roadside workers, drivers reduce the risk of harmful and even fatal crashes with stationary vehicles and people working alongside our roadways,” said ODOT District 12 Deputy Director John Picuri. “We are thankful for our partners at the Ohio State Highway Patrol and what they do to keep our work zones safe.”

For more information on Ohio’s work zones, and what troopers do to make them safer, visit http://www.workzonedashboard.ohio.gov.

