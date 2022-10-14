2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ray’s Sausage celebrates 7 decades in business despite once hitting a hard PR patch

By Harry Boomer
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ray’s Sausage has been an institution on Cleveland’s east side for decades, but about 10 years ago, a foul odor was thought to be coming from its sausage factory, It turns out the stench was coming from next door where serial killer Anthony Sowell buried the bodies of his 11 innocent victims.

The misguided suspicion lead to people staying away from the business, but enough loyal customers kept coming to keep the business going.

Today, Ray’s Sausage celebrated 70 years in business. In fact, it needs more space to meet its growing nationwide demand for its products.

Renee Cash is the second generation owner she took over the business from her late father now she and her daughter Lesli Lester run it.

“We need a larger facility because we’re USDA. Where we’re at now it can’t hold the product we want to make. We make it every day and we can’t make enough.”

They credit quality products that have followed decades of tradition and a long-time customer base for their staying power.

