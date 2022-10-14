2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Streetsboro officer arrests DoorDash driver then delivers his orders

By Kelly Kennedy
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - A Streetsboro family said they were getting pretty hangry waiting for their food to come, and they got the shock of a lifetime when an officer showed up at their door with their dinner.

“Our youngest was at soccer and I coach our other sons’ football team, so we just got done with the games, so we didn’t have time to get dinner,” said Kevin Csorba.

“We ordered it and then she was like babe I’m getting hangry like where is our food it was supposed to be here like 20 minutes ago so I checked and I’m like oh it’s driving up 14 you know it should be here soon and we were waiting and waiting,” said Ashley Csorba.

Ashley said her instructions to the DoorDash driver are to not ring the doorbell and just leave the food on our porch.

“Then all of the sudden we had a knock at the door, and I was like what is going on so I went and I checked and it was the police officer and I was nervous at first like something was wrong,” Ashley said.

Kevin Csorba said he was starving and he’s so grateful the officer delivered his dinner.

“Usually we wait for the door dash driver to leave and I’m sure it’s like everybody else in the country I go to the door in my underwear so I’m standing behind the door in my underwear and there’s a police officer out here and I’m like, I’m looking at her she’s on the one side of the door and I’m like what’s going on and she tells me what happened,” Kevin said. “It was just really cool.”

Officer Matthew Colvin said earlier that night he pulled over a DoorDash driver because he had a felony warrant with the portage county sheriff’s office and his license was suspended.

“My fiancée and I, we order DoorDash, get deliveries,” explained Officer Colvin. “It’s never fun when they’re late or don’t come so it just seemed like the good thing to do.”

“It was nice to see the humanity in the police because it’s something simple so simple, but it got him fed for the day and we were very appreciative of it we definitely didn’t expect it.”

The Csorba’s order wasn’t the only one the officer helped with he delivered another family’s food too. Ashley said since she couldn’t tip him on the app, she decided to send an edible arrangement basket to the police department.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

Mask advisory for indoor spaces announced for Cuyahoga County
Cuyahoga County Executive candidates talk transportation and mobility during forum
Deshaun Watson
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson faces 25th sexual misconduct lawsuit by massage therapist
Another lawsuit filed against Browns Deshaun Watson
One of the more crucial races on November’s ballot is for Cuyahoga County Executive.
Cuyahoga County Executive candidates talk transportation and mobility during forum