2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action in the first half of a...
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick watches the action in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What better way to kick off a huge day of Cleveland sports than with Cleveland’s best pregame show, Tailgate 19, at 11 a.m. on 19 News?

The Browns host New England at 1 p.m., while the Guardians host the Yankees in Game 3 of the Division Series Sunday night (7:37 p.m.)

Tailgate host Tony Zarrella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Eric Metcalf to Great Lakes Brewing Co in Cleveland, and the guys will discuss:

* A clash of star running backs, Nick Chubb vs Rhamondre Stevenson

* How Browns fans should view Patriots head coach Bill Belichick?

* The absence of Jadeveon Clowney, out with injury?

* Cleveland’s problems on defense, specifically stopping the run

* Why the Browns are #1 in the NFL in salary cap space

Also, don’t forget to flip over to CW43 after the game for a live 5th Quarter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley...
Cleveland Cavaliers exercise contract options for F Evan Mobley, G/F Isaac Okoro
The Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 2 of an American...
Cleveland Guardians, Yankees face off in Cleveland for Game 3 of ALDS
Friday Football Frenzy week 9
Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 9
Cleveland Guardians Oscar Gonzalez reacts after hitting an RBI single against the New York...
Oscar Gonzalez, Guardians nip Yankees in Game 2 thriller