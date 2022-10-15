2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

James Bell
James Bell(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle.

James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned.

APD and the Bell family are concerned for his safety, as he has Alzheimer’s and short-term memory loss.

Bell is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black and gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black jogging pants and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-375-2Tip.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

All residents were outside when they arrived, but told firefighters their cat was still in the...
Hubbard fire saves cat from smoke filled basement
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports
Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian
Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian (photos)
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports
Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports