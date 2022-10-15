Akron police: Have you seen this endangered missing man?

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for a missing, endangered man who was last seen Friday around 10:00 p.m. leaving his home in the 1900 block of Northgate Circle.

James Bell, 73, left his home on foot, according to police, and has not returned.

APD and the Bell family are concerned for his safety, as he has Alzheimer’s and short-term memory loss.

Bell is 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black and gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses.

Police said he was last seen wearing a black windbreaker jacket, black jogging pants and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-375-2Tip.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tip to 274637.

