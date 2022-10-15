Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Twenty cats previously available for adoption in shelters impacted by Hurricane Ian were taken in by the Cleveland APL Friday.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation coordinated and funded the transportation of more than 100 homeless cats and dogs from Florida, including those transported to the Cleveland APL.

Cleveland APL takes in 20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian (Source: Cleveland APL)

The cats who arrived here in Cleveland were homeless and awaiting adoption at Polk County Animal Serivices in Winterhaven, Florida, prior to Hurricane Ian’s landfall.

This not only helped the animals escape from the disaster of the hurricane, but also allows the Florida shelters to have more space, and help pets displaced by the storm be more quickly reclaimed by their their families.

The cats are now available for adoption, more information can be found on the APL’s website.

All of the cats transferred from Florida are currently available in the shelter’s catios near the adoptions entrance.

