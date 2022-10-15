2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers exercise contract options for F Evan Mobley, G/F Isaac Okoro

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) and Isaac Okoro (35) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised their 3rd-year contract option for F Evan Mobley and their 4th-year contract option for G/F Isaac Okoro on Saturday.

Mobley, the 7 foot USC product, made an instant impact after being drafted No. 3 in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 15.0 points per game on 50.8% shooting while averaging 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games for the Cavs last year.

Mobley was a member of the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Okoro, the 6 foot, 5 inch guard/forward out of Auburn, also heavily contributed for the Cavs, who took him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has averaged 9.2 points per game on 44.6% shooting while averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the first two years of his career.

Okoro was a member of the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The Cavs kick their season off in Canada for their game against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

