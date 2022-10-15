Cleveland Cavaliers exercise contract options for F Evan Mobley, G/F Isaac Okoro

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Cavaliers exercised their 3rd-year contract option for F Evan Mobley and their 4th-year contract option for G/F Isaac Okoro on Saturday.

Mobley, the 7 foot USC product, made an instant impact after being drafted No. 3 in the 2021 NBA Draft. He averaged 15.0 points per game on 50.8% shooting while averaging 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 blocks in 69 games for the Cavs last year.

Mobley was a member of the 2021-22 NBA All-Rookie First Team.

Okoro, the 6 foot, 5 inch guard/forward out of Auburn, also heavily contributed for the Cavs, who took him No. 5 overall in the 2020 NBA Draft. He has averaged 9.2 points per game on 44.6% shooting while averaging 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists during the first two years of his career.

Okoro was a member of the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team.

The Cavs kick their season off in Canada for their game against the Toronto Raptors at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

