Cleveland Guardians, Yankees face off in Cleveland for Game 3 of ALDS

The Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 2 of an American...
The Cleveland Guardians celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in Game 2 of an American League Division baseball series, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians look to take the series lead back at home against the New York Yankees during Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

The Guardians come back to Cleveland after winning Game 2 in the Bronx 4-2.

Triston McKenzie will be on the mound to start for the Guardians, the team announced on Sunday.

A win today will put either team in striking distance to take the series and move to the American League Championship Series.

The game is set for Oct. 15 at 7:37 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

