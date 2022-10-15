Cleveland Guardians, Yankees face off in Cleveland for Game 3 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians look to take the series lead back at home against the New York Yankees during Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series.

The Guardians come back to Cleveland after winning Game 2 in the Bronx 4-2.

Triston McKenzie will be on the mound to start for the Guardians, the team announced on Sunday.

A win today will put either team in striking distance to take the series and move to the American League Championship Series.

The game is set for Oct. 15 at 7:37 p.m.

