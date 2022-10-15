Cleveland non-profit teams with Guardians’ food stands to fund kids education, sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Buying a soda, a slice of pizza or a hot dog at the Guardians game? Your money may be helping make kids’ dreams come true.

Janene Hatch is the volunteer coordinator for Sports and Scholars Incorporated, a Cleveland non-profit that truly believes it takes a village to raise a child.

“We are working for the food corporations that are staff at the various concessions stands at the arenas,” she said. “We aim to help families with expenses that come along with raising children and all the sports and education they need to become well rounded.”

The organization earns money by working with those food corporations at the games, volunteering to make and serve the food.

“The more people that come, the more people that buy food so the greater our commission is from the food corporations that we volunteer for,” said Hatch.

And that money is going to a great cause - helping to pay for a child’s school tuition, dance lesson or even sports fees.

“They let us know what their needs are and we write the bills when we have the money,” said Hatch.

With the Guardians in postseason, more games will bring in more money for the group.

And Hatch said the kids are extremely grateful.

“I just got two thank you notes in the mail yesterday from a couple of kids we give scholarships too, they say they could not have done it if you didn’t give us the money,” said Hatch. “We are out there, just hoping to see a lot of fans, a lot of excited fans, a lot of hungry fans come to support us as we are supporting the food corporations.”

