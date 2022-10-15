Hubbard fire saves cat from smoke filled basement

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Hubbard fire reported to a fire Saturday morning, with all occupants outside by the time they arrived, except for one furry friend.

Around 5:30 a.m., Hubbard fire said they responded to the 300 block of Prescott Street for a basement fire.

All residents were outside when they arrived, but told firefighters their cat was still in the basement.

Firefighters were met with a smoke filled basement, and located a small smoldering fire that was extinguished, according to Hubbard fire.

The homeowner’s cat was found and treated with oxygen, and responders said the pet would be fine.

There was no injuries to residents or firefighters, and minimal damage to the home.

