Northeast Ohio weather: Cool Weekend, then A Winter Mix

First flakes of the season arrive early next week; dry and brisk in the meantime (Northeast Ohio weather)
By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Morning clouds and a few passing sprinkles give way to clearing skies today as highs peak in the mid to upper 50s.

Clearing skies tonight will allow lows around 40.

Sunday starts partly cloudy before sunshine takes over as highs head for the low to mid 60s.

Scattered showers Sunday night will accompany lows in the lower 40s.

Expect some rain on Monday with highs only in the upper 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a winter mix with temps maxing out in the mid 40s.

