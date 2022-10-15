2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Watch: Friday Football Frenzy Week 9

Friday Football Frenzy week 9
Friday Football Frenzy week 9
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On week 9 of Friday Football Frenzy, hosts Mark Schwab and Baillie Burmaster will take you around the best high school matchups in our area, including:

John Adams @ Glenville

Willoughby South @ Chardon

Kenston @ Riverside

North Ridgeville @ Berea

Olmsted Falls @ Avon Lake

Also, Rachel Vadaj covers the Game of the Week, Highland @ Aurora

Friday Football Frenzy airs every Friday at 10:45 p.m. on CW43.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
Jennifer Ilgauskas
Wife of Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas dies at 50
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

PFHoF PotW Week 7
Week 7: Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week, Joseph Arnold, Aurora High School
Week 6 Player of the Week
Week 6: Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week, Collin Dixon, Tallmadge High School
Week 6: Pro Football Hall of Fame Player of the Week, Collin Dixon, Tallmade High School
Vote for the high school football Game of the Week
Vote for the High School Football Game of the Week