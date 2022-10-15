2 Strong 4 Bullies
Willoughby Hills police: Man arrested after shooting at car with 4-year-old inside

A man is in custody after shooting at a car with a 4-year-old girl inside of it near a...
A man is in custody after shooting at a car with a 4-year-old girl inside of it near a Willoughby Hills apartment building on Saturday(Willoughby Hills Police Department)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is in custody after shooting at a car with a 4-year-old girl inside of it near a Willoughby Hills apartment building on Saturday, according to Chief Matthew Naegele of the Willoughby Hills Police Department.

The shooting happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Pine Ridge Apartments, located at 2260 Par Ln., according to a department press release.

The incident stemmed from a domestic violence incident between a 24-year-old woman, along with her 4-year-old daughter, and a 24-year-old man, the release said.

After an argument ensued between the two, the woman tried to drive away with her daughter. The man then fired a shot into the passenger side of the car as the two were attempting to get away and proceeded to follow them in his own car, officials said.

Officials confirmed neither the 24-year-old woman nor the 4-year-old girl were hurt.

Police later found the man’s car on SOM Center Road near I-90, where they conducted a high-risk stop. Officials confirmed the man was arrested and a firearm was recovered in the car.

The man is currently being held at the Lake County Jail and charges are pending, officials said.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

