Building under construction catches fire in Wickliffe

Wickliffe fire from I90
Wickliffe fire from I90(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire on Lakeland Avenue in Wickliffe has caused residents to take notice after seeing billows of smoke coming from the area Sunday morning.

According to police, the building was under construction at the time of the fire.

Wickliffe fire as seen from Orchard Hills park in Chesterland
Wickliffe fire as seen from Orchard Hills park in Chesterland(Source: WOIO)

Several fire departments were seen responding to the scene, including the Wickliffe Fire Department.

No further information has been released at this time, however this story will be updated as it becomes available.

