Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett breaks franchise career sack record
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett broke the franchise record for career sacks, Clay Matthews for most sacks in franchise history during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.
Garrett broke the record with a strip-sack with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.
Garrett and the Browns are continuing to right the ship while playing against the New England Patriots.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
