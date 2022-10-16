Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett breaks franchise career sack record

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett broke the franchise record for career sacks, Clay Matthews for most sacks in franchise history during Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots.

Record: BROKEN!



Myles is now the all-time franchise leader in career sacks with 62.5@Flash_Garrett | #Browns pic.twitter.com/zE12BYaOtH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022

Garrett broke the record with a strip-sack with 54 seconds left in the first quarter.

a new Sack King takes the throne 👑



📺: #NEvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/vCJnZkGeEO — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022

Garrett and the Browns are continuing to right the ship while playing against the New England Patriots.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.