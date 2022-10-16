Cleveland Browns host New England Patriots
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kicking off an incredible sports day in Cleveland, the Browns will be hosting the Patriots beginning at 1 p.m.
Star running backs Nick Chubb and Rhamondre Stevenson will go head-to-head, with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Week 6.
Head Coach of the Patriots Bill Belichick has his fair share of Cleveland history, coaching the Browns from 1991-1995.
