Cleveland Browns host New England Patriots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kicking off an incredible sports day in Cleveland, the Browns will be hosting the Patriots beginning at 1 p.m.

be in our moment 👏 pic.twitter.com/F5ZX6M8VOI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 16, 2022

Star running backs Nick Chubb and Rhamondre Stevenson will go head-to-head, with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Week 6.

Head Coach of the Patriots Bill Belichick has his fair share of Cleveland history, coaching the Browns from 1991-1995.

