Cleveland Browns host New England Patriots

Cleveland Browns fans cheer for their team during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kicking off an incredible sports day in Cleveland, the Browns will be hosting the Patriots beginning at 1 p.m.

Star running backs Nick Chubb and Rhamondre Stevenson will go head-to-head, with Denzel Ward and Jadeveon Clowney ruled out for Week 6.

Head Coach of the Patriots Bill Belichick has his fair share of Cleveland history, coaching the Browns from 1991-1995.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

