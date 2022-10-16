2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians beat New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 3 of ALDS

Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan celebrates at second base after hitting a double in the first inning of Game 3 of a baseball AL Division Series against the New York Yankees, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians are on the brink of moving on after winning 6-5 in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday.

The Guardians struck first with help from a RBI double from DH Josh Naylor in the bottom of the 1st inning.

The Guardians would score again in the bottom of the 2nd inning from an RBI single from LF Steven Kwan.

The Yankees would tie the game in the top of the 3rd inning by way of a 2-run HR from RF Aaron Judge.

The Yankees then would take a 2-score lead in the top of the 4th inning with another 2-run HR, this time from LF Oswaldo Cabrera.

Neither team scored again until the bottom of the 6th inning when the Guardians struck back with an RBI single from Will Brennan, bringing the score to 4-3.

The Yankees would extend the lead in the top of the 7th inning with a solo HR from CF Harrison Bader.

The Guardians scored again from an RBI single from SS Amed Rosario in the bottom of the 9th inning, making it a 1-run ball game.

Oscar Gonzalez then won the game with a 2-RBI single, putting the Guardians in striking distance of moving on to the American League Championship Series.

Game 4 starts at 7:07 p.m. at Progressive Field on Oct. 16.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

