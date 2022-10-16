2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians, Browns bring influx of crowds to Downtown

Downtown Cleveland (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sydney Coyne moved from Cleveland to Boston a few years ago but that doesn’t stop her from rooting for her hometown teams.

She’s going to both the Browns and Guardians games today.

“I think there’s a lot of people who are going to both games if they can or at least watching both that was my plan as soon as I found out they were playing on Sunday also,” she said.

Her mother came along for the epic weekend as well, making the trip from the suburbs of Manhattan.

“We can make a toast to both the Browns and the Guardians,” Coyne said.

The unexpected Guardians playoff run hitting a home run for Cleveland’s economy.

Indie music bar opened at the end of January, and Owner Gabe Zeller told 19 News, the foot traffic has gone up three times because of the Cleveland Guardians doing so well.

“Especially towards the end of the season when we had clinched the playoffs,” he said.

It doesn’t matter how the Browns or Guardians did today, the big winners are downtown businesses.

“I mean yeah who wouldn’t want to go to bars now this is the best time,” Coyne said.

