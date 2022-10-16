Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees face off in Game 4 of ALDS

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians will face the New York Yankees in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series in Cleveland on Oct. 16. They will be playing at a sold-out Progressive Field.

The Guardians have a crucial game ahead of them. If the team wins, they will win the series and go to the American League Championship Series for the first time since their World Series appearance in 2016.

The ‘Guardiac Kids’ started the series in the Bronx, losing Game 1 with a score of 4-1 and winning Game 2 with a score of 4-2.

The Guardians came back to Cleveland for Game 3 on Saturday. RF Oscar Gonzalez gave the Guardians the series lead by way of a walk-off 2-RBI Single to give the team a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series.

The first pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. at Progressive Field. If the Guardians win, they will play the No. 1 seeded Houston Astros in the ALCS.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.