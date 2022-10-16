Cleveland Guardians sell out Game 4 of ALDS after 6-5 win against New York Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians, hot off a win on Saturday night, are set to face the New York Yankees once again for Game 4.

The team announced Sunday morning that Game 4 at Progressive Field is now sold out, with the possibility of additional standing room only tickets being added.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:07 Sunday night, and fans are once again encouraged to “Rock your Red”.

A win for the Guardians tonight secures them a spot in the American League Championship Series, however if the series becomes tied up, the Guardians and the Yankees will meet again on the field on Monday in New York.

