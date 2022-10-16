2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a cause that is close to home for Kristy Steele.

She’s the founder of Save our families which focuses on fighting the opioid crisis in Northeast Ohio.

“There’s so many other children who are going through this & other families that are being devastated by the opioid crisis so if we can make a difference in their lives that’s the best thing we can do,” she said.

Save our families just added a product called ZIMHI.

It’s naloxone in an injectable device.

Steele says Zimhi is a game changer.

She says not only is it easy to use but it’s also stronger than nasal sprays.

“The paramedics worked on my mom for over 45 minutes if that would’ve been available and It would’ve made a difference in the work that they were doing,” Steele added.

So instead of a spray, you inject it into someone’s thigh.

“It’s important to learn about it because if you have a loved one who has an active addiction it can literally be the difference between life and death,” Steele said.

For those that are currently struggling with substance abuse Steele has this important message.

“Don’t give up hope because any day that person can make that change you never know when they are going to decide to get help or you’ll never know when you’re going to have to use this,” she said.

There are online and in-person trainings available for those that want to learn how to use Zimhi.

Services - Save Our Families

