Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The parking lot at Lakeview Park in Lorain has become home to a large sinkhole as of Thursday morning.

When crews learned of the sinkhole, they shut the area down.

Kate Golden, stormwater manager in Lorain’s Engineering Office said they believe they know what caused it.

“It is relatively large, it’s about 10 x 10 and it’s about 10-feet deep. We are missing pavement on top of it. And ultimately what happened, we have a storm main that discharges storm flow from our storm sewer system into the city of Lorain and it a 36 inch cemented pipe and there was damage within that pipe and you know over time it just erodes out and the material that’s around that pipe and ultimately what we’re left with is the sinkhole,” said Golden.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to any vehicles.

City officials are sure the sinkhole will be repaired within a week, but it is quite the sight to see for the moment.

