Painesville apartment fire causes $250,000 in damage

Painesville apartment fire
Painesville apartment fire(Source: Painesville Fire Department)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment building fire in Painesville let two hospitalized from smoke inhalation, according to the Painesville Fire Department.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Painesville fire said they were notified of a fire at Jackson Towers Apartments.

Units arrived two minutes later to find smoke coming from a second floor window, according to Painesville fire, and residents were still in the process of evacuating.

Additional assistance was called to the scene, and occupants were told to shelter in place until fire personnel could safely escort them from the building.

Painesville fire said they attacked the fire from the outside, while additional firefighters attacked from the stairwell.

One man was treated from smoke inhalation before being transported to Tripoint Medical Center, firefighters said.

Another resident was also transported to the hospital from minor smoke inhalation.

Several other occupants were evaluated and treated on scene, and officials said there were no firefighter injuries.

The fire is currently under investigation, with no known cause at this time.

Painesville fire said the estimated damage is at $250,000.

