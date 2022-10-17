2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man shot, suspect remains unknown

Akron police car
Akron police car(Source: 19 News)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old Akron man was shot by an unknown suspect Saturday, according to Akron police, who continue to search for the suspect.

Police said they responded to the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue around 1:25 p.m.

When they arrived, they reported finding the victim on the front lawn with gunshot wounds.

Officers said they administered first aid before the man was transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The victim said he was shot by a man wearing a gray jogging suit, and a vehicle fled following the shooting.

Shell casings and other evidence were recovered from the scene, according to APD.

There have been no arrests made, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

You can also contact Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers may remain anonymous.

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
