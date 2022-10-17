2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend

Reduced adoption fees at Cleveland APL
Reduced adoption fees at Cleveland APL(Source: Cleveland APL)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!

According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:

  • Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125)
  • Adult cats $25 (regularly $50)
  • Kittens $50 (regularly $95)
  • Half off small mammals

“The Cleveland APL has so many amazing adoptable animals who are looking for their ‘boos’ this Halloween,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “So, if you’ve been looking for a new pet, now is the perfect time to welcome a new ‘boo’ into your life. Whether you’re looking for a canine cuddle buddy, a frisky feline, a bouncy bunny, or anything in between, your ideal match is waiting for you at the Cleveland APL!”

Find more information about the adoption process, adoptable animals and hours of operation on the APL’s website.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

Downtown Cleveland (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Cleveland Guardians, Browns bring influx of crowds to Downtown
Wickliffe fire from I90
Fire causes $1 million in damages to Wickliffe building under construction, officials say
Lorain County sinkhole
Large sinkhole forms at Lorain park, repairs to come
combatting addiction in Northeast Ohio
Cleveland organization takes on opioid crisis in Ohio