Cleveland APL reduces fees this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Find your new “boo” with reduced fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend!

According to the APL, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 23 fees will be reduced significantly, including:

Adult dogs $25 + county licensing fees (regularly $125)

Adult cats $25 (regularly $50)

Kittens $50 (regularly $95)

Half off small mammals

“The Cleveland APL has so many amazing adoptable animals who are looking for their ‘boos’ this Halloween,” says Sharon Harvey, President & CEO of the Cleveland Animal Protective League. “So, if you’ve been looking for a new pet, now is the perfect time to welcome a new ‘boo’ into your life. Whether you’re looking for a canine cuddle buddy, a frisky feline, a bouncy bunny, or anything in between, your ideal match is waiting for you at the Cleveland APL!”

Find more information about the adoption process, adoptable animals and hours of operation on the APL’s website.

