Cleveland Guardians lose Game 4 to Yankees 4-2

Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill celebrates after New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hit into a...
Cleveland Guardians' Cal Quantrill celebrates after New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres hit into a double play in the fifth inning of Game 4 of a baseball AL Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series to the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

The team will be heading back to The Bronx for a chance to advance to the American League Championship Series.

The scoring for the Yankees started in the top of the 1st inning by way of an RBI single by 1B Anthony Rizzo.

The Yankees would score again in the top of the 3rd inning from a 2-run HR from CF Harrison Bader to extend the Yankees lead to 3-0. That was his second home run in two games.

The Guardians would get their first score in the bottom of the 3rd inning from an RBI single from Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians then scored again in the bottom of the 4th inning from a solo HR by 1B Josh Naylor, cutting the Yankees lead down to 3-2.

The Yankees would score again in the top of the 6th inning from a sac fly from Giancarlo Stanton, extending the Yankees lead to 4-2.

Game 5 of the ALDS is set for Oct. 17 at 7:07 p.m. back in the Bronx.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

