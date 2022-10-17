Cleveland Guardians lose Game 4 to Yankees 4-2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians dropped Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series to the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

The team will be heading back to The Bronx for a chance to advance to the American League Championship Series.

The scoring for the Yankees started in the top of the 1st inning by way of an RBI single by 1B Anthony Rizzo.

Anthony Rizzo opens up the scoring in Game 4! #postseason pic.twitter.com/KHzF4cKAgo — MLB (@MLB) October 16, 2022

The Yankees would score again in the top of the 3rd inning from a 2-run HR from CF Harrison Bader to extend the Yankees lead to 3-0. That was his second home run in two games.

The Guardians would get their first score in the bottom of the 3rd inning from an RBI single from Jose Ramirez.

The Guardians then scored again in the bottom of the 4th inning from a solo HR by 1B Josh Naylor, cutting the Yankees lead down to 3-2.

The Yankees would score again in the top of the 6th inning from a sac fly from Giancarlo Stanton, extending the Yankees lead to 4-2.

Game 5 of the ALDS is set for Oct. 17 at 7:07 p.m. back in the Bronx.

