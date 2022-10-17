2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Teachers calling for better work conditions

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights teachers are calling on the school board to make massive improvements to the district, as they feel that more must be done to retain staff.

The Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County and the Women Commission for Education and Training are offering their support to the Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association (GHTA) who say that the City of Garfield Heights School District is “at the bottom of the barrel”.

Teachers are calling out low wages, lack of staff stability, safety issues, and staff development problems as main issues to address. The Teachers’ Association has been without a contract since June 30, 2022.

Last week, the GHTA and Garfield Heights City Schools met with a federal mediator to try and make ground on a new deal. Those talks continued on Monday.

