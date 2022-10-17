2 Strong 4 Bullies
How Cleveland Guardians’ championship chase can boost profit for Ohio businesses

Playoffs generate millions in dollars to the area
By Vic Gideon
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This weekend brought joy to Progressive Field with a walk-off win Saturday and frustration Sunday — it also brought dollars.

Though the Cleveland Guardians missed a chance to eliminate the Yankees and move to the American League Championship Series, businesses like Indie Music Bar on East 4th Street want to see baseball continue because of the economic benefit it brought this summer.

“Especially toward the end of the season when we’d clinched the playoffs,” said Indie owner Gabe Zeller, who said he saw foot traffic increase three-fold recently. “There’s just so much positivity in the faces of people walking downtown and excitement to go see these games and cheer on the team.”

Studies indicate playoff games could mean $3 million per game and as much as $10 million for each World Series game.

If the Guardians beat the Yankees Monday night, they would see anywhere from two to three more playoff games.

If the Guardians beat the Houston Astros, that’s two to four World Series games.

The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission estimated the NBA All-Star brought almost $150 million dollars to the city in direct dollars spent and almost a quarter billion dollars in economic impact.

Aaron Civale takes the mound for the Guardians tonight in New York with the Yankees sending Jameson Taillon to the hill to try to save their season.

