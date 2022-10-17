Incident that left 1 dead, 1 injured under investigation by Elyria police

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday, according the Elyria Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the 100 block of Denison Avenue around 3:32 p.m. on Sunday to a report of a man laying in the road.

When they arrived, they found Donovan Meinke, 19, dead with a firearm next to him.

At the same time, Amarionna Edwards, 19, arrived at University Hospital Elyria with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to University Hospital and interviewed her.

They have determined that the incidents are related, and are currently investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective walker at 440-326-1231 or mwalker@cityofelyria.org.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.