2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday.

Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said both victims were found in the living room.

Javontae Conner, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Timnashia Wilson, of Canton, was transported by EMS to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Police said Wilson, who was shot in the abdomen, was alert and talking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
‘It’s not a joke’: Cleveland FBI warns of swatting dangers after multiple incidents Friday
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
19 News
Lawyer barred forever from attending Cleveland Browns games after alleged bottle-throwing incident
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall

Latest News

(Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo)
Wild Winter Lights returns to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
Elyria police are investigating two shootings that left a man dead and a woman wounded on Sunday
1 killed, 1 wounded during ‘related’ shootings in Elyria, police say
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Cleveland Guardians, Browns bring influx of crowds to Downtown
Cleveland Guardians, Browns bring influx of crowds to Downtown