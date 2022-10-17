Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday.

Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m.

When officers arrived, they said both victims were found in the living room.

Javontae Conner, of Canton, was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound to the torso.

Timnashia Wilson, of Canton, was transported by EMS to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

Police said Wilson, who was shot in the abdomen, was alert and talking.

Anyone with information is asked to call Canton police at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.