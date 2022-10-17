2 Strong 4 Bullies
Midterm early voting numbers so far in Cuyahoga County

By Dan DeRoos
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Early voting for the midterm elections began last week in Ohio, with people being allowed to vote Monday through Friday at their county board of elections office.

Voting early in person on a weekend, doesn’t begin until Oct. 29 at board of elections offices.

So far, after the first week of early voting in Cuyahoga county, 1,544 have cast ballots.

When compared to the same first week of early voting in 2018, also a midterm election, 1,531 people had voted.

