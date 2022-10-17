2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Cold and windy pattern with lake effect rain and snow

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 1:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A huge cold dome of air has established itself across much of the eastern half of the country through the middle part of the week. West winds today will gust up to 45 mph at times. High temperatures only in the 40s. A high risk of lake effect rain and thunderstorms. Lots of instability with the cold air crossing the Great Lakes. The steering flow for lake effect will be mainly west to east. At times it will shift a bit more northwest which will spread the lake effect around farther inland. This will put the highest chance of precipitation along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland the next few days. Temperatures at night will dip into the 30s. This will allow the rain to mix with, or change to snow or graupel (the dip and dots). Best risk for snow will be in the higher terrain areas. It looks like we will finally break this pattern starting Thursday. Get ready for a nasty few days ahead.

