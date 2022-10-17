2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma City School District hopes taxpayers approve $194M high school

It will cost taxpayers $11.53 a month, per $100,000 of their home’s value.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City School District is seeking taxpayer approval to build a new, $194 million high school.

If approved, it will cost taxpayers $11.53 a month, per $100,000 of their home’s value.

The school district said the building will have more opportunities for students such as advanced placement classes and extracurricular activities.

Right now, Parma has three public high schools.

However, because enrollment has decreased by thousands of students, the three schools would be consolidated into one new building.

“This is an investment in more than just in our kids,” Superintendent Charles Smialek said. “It’s an investment in property values, it’s an investment in community, and we’ve really lived by the adage that our facilities are community assets.”

Smialek said the aging Parma Senior High School is too expensive to maintain, so building a new one would make sense in the long run.

“If you look at really at any border of any community that we share you can throw a stone across the border and hit a place where they have invested in their schools,” Smialek said.

Issue 9 will be on the ballot Nov. 8.

